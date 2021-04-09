(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court released a long and vague statement Thursday on how it may handle redrawing Iowa legislative districts this year. The U-S Census Bureau says data will arrive past a constitutional September deadline for the Legislature to redraw the districts. The issue then falls to the Supreme Court -- and the court's statement says it will use existing law to have the districts done by the end of December. The statement released by the court concluded by saying the written statement is not legally binding.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Legislature has voted to set up a system to fund the automated system that lets law enforcement and victims track the evidence kits used to prosecute rapists. The proposal would use a combination of criminal fines paid in Iowa courts and a percentage of what Iowa prison inmates earn by working at private-sector jobs. The Iowa Attorney General's office is currently using a nearly 800-thousand dollar federal grant to fund the system -- and that money runs out in 2023. A state audit in 2017 revealed Iowa law enforcement agencies had 42-hundred untested evidence kits for alleged sexual assaults. About 62 percent of those kits had been processed by 2020.
(Waterloo, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has charged a Waterloo man who was shot by a police officer Wednesday -- after the officer says the man pointed a gun at two sheriff's deputies. Forty-four-year-old Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer. Warrants were issued for Alvarez-Victorano’s arrest. He remains hospitalized in Iowa City and will be taken to the Black Hawk County Jail when he is released. The D-C-I says its investigation is still ongoing and the names of the deputies and officers involved will not be released at this time.
(Mason City, IA) -- Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals is one of ten Iowa sheriffs to sign a letter sent to President Joe Biden urging him to secure the southern border and stop the mass influx of illegal immigration. Pals says there are enough illegals with bad intentions coming in that they are placing a strain on local law enforcement agencies. He says one of the problems is identifying those who are arrested. Iowa Sheriffs in Shelby, Carroll, Greene, Lucas, Wayne, Iowa, Grundy, Cerro Gordo, Clayton, and Scott counties also signed the letter. Almost 275 sheriffs from 39 states signed the letter sent to the President.