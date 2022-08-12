(Spirit Lake, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus around boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
(Ft. Dodge, IA) -- The Iowa Utilities Board has selected the Webster County Fairgrounds to host a public hearing on the Summit Carbon Solutions request for a permit to build a carbon pipeline. The order sets the place for the hearing -- but the date has not been set as I-U-B staff are continuing to review the information submitted with the permit request. Webster County was chosen as the site for the hearing because it is at the middle of the proposed 681-mile pipeline. There was some discussion about using the Webster County Fairgrounds because the site is four-thousand yards outside the corporate limits of the county seat, which is Fort Dodge. But the I-U-B determined the site substantially complies with Iowa code hearing requirements.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he’s not sure if he’ll run for president, but he has just joined the ranks of hundreds of White House hopefuls who’ve visited the Iowa State Fair. Hogan, a Republican, is a two-term governor who cannot seek reelection due to term limits in Maryland. Hogan told Radio Iowa he wants to continue to be a voice in the G-O-P when his term ends in January. On Thursday, Hogan met with a small group of Iowa law enforcement officials and Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra to discuss efforts to combat crime. As governor, Hogan has used state tax dollars to pay for more federal prosecutors who handle gun-related cases and he approved a 50 percent increase in state spending on local policing.
(Webster City, IA) -- Many Iowans are taking their last vacations of summer and while they may be excited to share photos of their far-away experiences on social media, it may not be wise to do so when they’re still traveling. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons recommends you resist the urge to post pictures of those beautiful beaches or misty mountains until after you’re home. He says if one of your Facebook friends comments on or “likes” your vacation photos, it’s possible your settings will also allow that person’s friends to see your photos -- and suddenly, hundreds or even thousands or people may see that you’re not home. Timmons suggests letting a neighbor you trust know you’ll be traveling or invest in security cameras you can access through your smartphone. Some local law enforcement agencies also offer vacation watch services.