(Dyersville, IA) -- It was a perfect night for baseball in Dyersville as the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees faced off in a game at a specially built stadium near the Field of Dreams movie site. The Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 with a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. There were eight home runs hit into the cornfield in the outfield in the first ever regular season Major League Baseball game played in Iowa. The M-L-B commissioner said before the game that they would return for another game next ye
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board has found that Governor Kim Reynolds did not violate ethics laws by appearing in a public awareness campaign asking Iowans to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The Republican governor was one of several people with Iowa ties in the minute-long video -- including former Governor Tom Vilsack. Democrat State Auditor Rob Sand claimed Reynolds’ appearance went against a state law against self-promotion in ads paid for by taxpayers. The state board found that the law makes an exception when a public health emergency is in place.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is blasting President Joe Biden's decision to send troops back to Afganistan to help with the shutdown of the U-S Embassy. Ernst is a Republican and combat veteran who retired from the Iowa National Guard. She says this situation was entirely avoidable. Ernst says the "hasty and poorly planned exit " now requires a rescue effort. She says she's praying for the safety and success of all involved.
(Jackson Junction, IA) -- Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Heidi Kriener (KREE-ner) is taking part in this year's Ms. Wheelchair America competition. It's a virtual competition involving 30 contestants. Kriener is a teacher in the Turkey Valley Schools in both the E-S-L and TAG programs. She says they have workshops that are very informative and she has learned a lot. The final speeches from Kriener and the rest of the contestants will be webcast live starting at 5 p-m Iowa time on Friday, with the crowning event at 5 p-m on Saturday.