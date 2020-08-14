(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids city leaders spoke publicly for the first time Thursday since the derecho slammed the eastern Iowa town. City Manager Jeff Pomeranz says he was involved in the floods of 2008 and 2016 and Monday's storm had a greater impact. Pomeranz says the 2008 flood impacted approximately 14 square miles of the 75 square-mile city. The derecho impacted all 75 square miles. Pomeranz says they had to wait to hold a public news conference because 98 percent of the electricity was off. Some 78 percent of the city the electricity was still out on Thursday and Alliant Energy's Mike Wagner says they think they can substantially restore electricity to most of Cedar Rapids in the next five to seven days. Governor Kim Reynolds is visiting Cedar Rapids today (Friday) and late Thursday said the National Guard is being sent there to help.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Vice President Mike Pence made three campaign stops in Iowa Thursday, starting with an early afternoon rally on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Pence said in his 40-minute speech that the president was committed to giving federal help to Iowans dealing with the aftermath of Monday's derecho. Pence mentioned the Trump Administration's decision to approve E-15 for year-round use and he touted the new U-S-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. Pence spent a portion of the speech contrasting the Trump-Pence ticket with Democrat Joe Biden and his newly-announced running mate Kamala (COMMA-luh) Harris. Pence suggested Harris would seek to change federal dietary guidelines, in hopes of reducing red meat consumption. Iowa Democrats like former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack criticized Pence for spending his time campaigning rather than touring areas damaged by Monday's storm.
(Toledo, IA) -- The U-S Postal Service says storm damage from Monday’s derecho has forced two Iowa post offices to be temporarily moved. The Toledo Post Office operation has been moved to the Tama Post Office at 412 State Street, while the Olin Post Office operation has been moved to the Wyoming Post Office at 101 East Main. All mail in the buildings at the time of the damage will be available at the new locations. Customers won’t be allowed to enter the damaged buildings.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Linn County prosecutors have charged a 49-year-old Cedar Rapids man with first-degree murder in his mother’s beating death. George Alan Deason was arrested last month. Police say 71-year-old Elsie Mae Deason was found suffering critical injuries in her home by her daughter. Investigators say the son attacked his mother to steal 50 dollars. Police say they think George Deason was carrying the weapon he used to attack her when he was arrested. Elsie Mae Deason died of her injuries July 23rd.