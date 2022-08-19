(Des Moines, IA) -- Democrat Tom Miller, the nation’s longest serving attorney general, says if he’s elected to an eleventh term, he’ll continue to pursue cases against companies that scam Iowans. Miller says consumer protection efforts in the office extend to farmers and the current investigation of sky-high fertilizer prices. Miller made his comments on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. Brenna Bird, the Republican running against Miller this year, spoke at the same venue earlier this week and vows that as attorney general, she would go to federal court to challenge Biden Administration policies.
(Washington, IA) -- Despite widespread rainfall earlier this week, drought conditions are worsening across Iowa, according to the latest U-S Drought Monitor map. Field agronomist Rebecca Vittetoe, with Iowa State University Extension, says there’s a few more areas that are in D-3 -- or extreme drought -- compared to last week. Extreme drought is now shown in five western counties: Cherokee, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury, while statewide, 67 counties are now in some form of drought, up from 64 counties last week. Vittetoe says Iowa’s two biggest crops, corn and soybeans, are suffering fairly equally in the drought.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment is taking place this weekend in Sioux City. Floyd was the only member of the Lewis and Clark party to die during the exploration of the land acquired in the Louisiana Purchase. Dan Whitlock is a member of the Sergeant Floyd tri-state chapter, which recreates what was known as the Corp of Discovery Expedition. He says they’ll have an encampment set up that will look as similar to what the actual camp site looked like. The encampment Saturday coincides with the actual date of Sergeant Floyd’s death on August 20th, 1804. Whitlock says a painted rock patterned after the freedom rocks in Iowa will be dedicated as part of this year’s event.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Blood donation centers across Iowa are taking part in an effort next weekend to set a world’s record for most blood donors in a single day. Danielle West, spokeswoman for Life-Serve Blood Center, says as part of the Global Blood Heroes Day campaign, they’re urging people to sign up to donate a pint on Saturday, August 27th. West says donations are typically slow during the summertime though the need for blood is usually higher. The current record is around 33-thousand blood donors in a single day and the campaign is aiming to shatter that record with 50-thousand donors globally. Donors in 20 countries across six continents are taking part in Global Blood Heroes Day on the 27th. For more information visit Life-Serve-blood-center-dot-org.