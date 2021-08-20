(Des Moines, IA) -- A white Iowa woman has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after her conviction on hate crime charges. Nicole Poole Franklin had said she drove her S-U-V into two children in December 2019 to try to kill them because of their race. She had already been sentenced to 25 years in state court on an attempted murder conviction. The federal sentence will run concurrently with the state punishment.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A Utah publisher is suing the Iowa governor’s office, accusing it of illegally delaying the release of public records. Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa’s public records custodian are accused of violating open records laws. The suit is connected to an investigation by a Utah newspaper that is checking into programs like the 26-million-dollar, no-bid coronavirus testing contract in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health is named in the lawsuit. The Salt Lake City Tribune is seeking the records from programs in Iowa, Utah, Nebraska, and Tennessee.
(Burlington, IA) -- A Wednesday night traffic stop in Des Moines County has resulted in the filing of drug charges against a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over. A deputy made the stop at 9:00 p-m after seeing a traffic violation. Anton Robert Kempker of Fort Madison was reportedly sitting in the front passenger seat. A search found Kempker had marijuana, meth, and drug paraphernalia in his possession. He was arrested and booked into the Des Moines County Jail.
(Mount Pleasant, IA) -- Three people from Minnesota are dead and two are injured after an accident Thursday in southeast Iowa. The State Patrol says a car driven by 55-year-old Chester Simmons from Minneapolis was southbound on Highway 218 in Mount Pleasant when it entered the median, went airborne, and struck a bridge pillar. The car landed on its top on a railroad track. Simmons died in the crash along with 44-year-old Robert Frost, and 66-year-old Johnatta Cook. Iowa state troopers say 49-year-old Yolanda Smith of Brooklyn Center and three-year-old Leo Simmons of Minneapolis were hurt. The report says their lives were saved by seatbelts.