(Davenport, IA) -- More than 120 invited Democrats gathered in their cars at an eastern Iowa drive-in movie theater to watch Joe Biden's speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Elesha (ee-LEE-shuh) Gayman of Davenport, one of the Iowa Democratic Party's 2020 national convention delegates was on hand at the Blue Grass Drive-In in the Quad Cities last night. Gayman wore several campaign pins and she decorated her car for the occasion with Biden posters, balloons and even crepe paper streamers, as a concession to not being able to attend in person and wear her convention hat. Gayman says they wanted to make sure that still had fun with it. Gayman and other Iowa Democratic Party delegates met online via Zoom each day at 6:00 p-m this week before the virtual convention began. The Republican National Convention is scheduled to start Monday.
(Washington, DC) -- The White House Coronavirus Task Force is recommending that Iowa officials establish face mask mandates in more than a dozen Iowa cities and order some bars to close. State medical director Doctor Caitlin Pedati (Peh-DOT-ee) met privately last week with Doctor Deborah Bix, a key adviser to the task force. Governor Reynolds issued tougher restrictions in counties where COVID case counts were higher last spring, but she has resisted calls to let local governments enact face mask mandates. Reynolds is scheduled to issue an updated public health emergency proclamation today (Friday).
(Red Oak, IA) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst says Linn County residents have made it clear to her how important support from the federal government is to any recovery. The Iowa Republican says she is grateful to the president and to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for their quick action to get community assistance started. President Trump approved FEMA individual assistance for people living in hard-hit Linn County. Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart calls it a critical need for the people of his city. All officials in the area affected say the natural disaster is of historic magnitude.
[Individuals/business owners can call 1-800-621-3362 or (TTY) 1-800-462-7585 from 6:00 a-m to 9:00 p-m CST.]
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman says four white men wearing masks attacked her last Sunday. Stephanie Hinton says she was thrown to the ground, kicked, stomped on, and robbed while the men kept using racial slurs. Hinton was admitted to a hospital where she is recovering from a broken leg. She will be joined by members of the group Mothers Against Violence at a news conference this (Friday) afternoon at Union Park in Des Moines.