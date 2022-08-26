(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn reacted to the decision of the Spirit Lake School District to arm some staff members by blaming Republicans. Wilburn is also a state representative from Ames and says Republicans have created a downward spiral for gun laws in the state. Democrat State Senator Herman Quirmbach of Ames says turning schools into armed camps is "just the absolute wrong way. The Spirit Lake plan would allow ten staff members who go through training to be armed. The district superintendent says statistics show quick intervention is the best way to limit the damage by a school shooter.
(Johnston, IA) -- The leader of the Iowa National Guard is back in the state after a trip to Kosovo where he toured several cities and observed military training. Adjutant General Ben Corell says it continues a ten-year sharing agreement between the two countries. The general says the Kosovo Security Forces have learned a lot and Iowa National Guard soldiershave learned how to train with a foreign military and build relationships. Corell says that's especially important with the current political climate in Europe.
(Omaha, NE) -- Creighton University Economist, Ernie Goss, says student loan forgiveness ends up being a windfall for colleges and universities -- and he thinks it will increase inflation -- not reduce it. Goss says one problem is schools end up raising tuition and he says it has negative impacts on what is sometimes thought of as income inequality. Goss conducts the Midwest Economic survey of purchasing managers, and he also surveys rural bankers. He says nine out of ten bankers think the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will also cause inflation to increase instead of dropping.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says the amount Iowa businesses pay into the fund for benefits for unemployment compensation will drop to the lowest rate in more than two decades. Townsend says employers will see an average 25 percent reduction in their unemployment taxes next year as a result of the rate decrease. That news comes as Iowa's unemployment rate continues to drop to levels seen before the pandemic.