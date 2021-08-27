(Davenport, IA) -- A federal judge has sentenced an accused gun “straw buyer” to 15 months in prison. Twenty-six-year-old Anita Sheree Bostic was accused of buying guns on at least four occasions last year and signing an A-T-F form saying they were for her use. She was actually buying them for her boyfriend at the time, convicted felon Kevin Garrett. The U-S Attorney’s Office told the court she made false statements intended to deceive the gun dealer who wouldn’t have sold the guns to Garrett because it was illegal to do so. Bostic’s cell phone contained text messages from Garrett showing he asked her to make the purchases on his behalf.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued disaster declarations for two counties hit by severe weather this week. The declaration means people living in Bremer and Fayette counties are now qualified for the Iowa Individual Assistance grant program. People wanting to apply have 45 days to get it done. The clock started ticking Thursday. The state program offers grants of up to five thousand dollars for households with incomes of up to double the federal poverty level for a family of three. The money can be used to fix homes or cars, replace food or clothing, and to pay for temporary housing.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst has decided to cancel her annual “Roast and Ride” motorcycle event. The Iowa Republican’s office made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter Thursday. The event was scaled back last year during the coronavirus pandemic. No official reason for the cancellation has been given this year. In that video, Ernst promised the ride will return in 2022. Over the years, at least eight presidential candidates have attended the event.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Sentencing for the killer of college student Mollie Tibbetts has been set for Monday. Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty May 28th and he faces a mandatory life sentence for first-degree murder. A week before his scheduled July sentencing, his attorneys filed motions for a delay as part of a request for a new trial. They told the court new witnesses had come forward saying another man had confessed to the 2018 killing. Judge Joel Yates denied the request for a new trial July 27th.