(Des Moines, IA) -- Nine of the original 27 Iowa counties who asked for federal help while recovering from the derecho won’t be getting that help. Iowa management director Joyce Flinn says those counties have withdrawn their applications to FEMA. Flinn said Thursday they don’t appear to meet the federal guidelines for the number of properties destroyed or with major damage. Assessments are near completion for the rest of the counties included in the governor's request for federal individual disaster assistance.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Linn County judge has ordered 50 thousand requests for absentee ballots to be invalidated. Judge Ian Thornhill issued the temporary injunction. He agreed with the Trump campaign that the Linn County elections commissioner overstepped his authority by pre-filling them with the voters’ personal information. County Auditor Joel Miller is being required to contact the voters affected and inform them they will have to fill out new blank request forms – or, vote in-person on Election Day. The filled out forms were mailed to 140 thousand Linn county registered voters last month.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office says it is backlogged by at least two weeks – with 47 families forced to wait for autopsies to be completed before they can bury their lost loved ones. The autopsy backlog has existed for at least three years. The coronavirus pandemic is not the problem. Instead, the state Department of Human Services is blaming a lack of specialized pathologists, retirements at the local county level, and a 25 percent increase in the need for autopsies in the last 12 months. State officials say there have been more homicides, car accidents, and other traumatic deaths that require a full autopsy.
(Washington, DC) -- Three health care centers in northeast Iowa will share more than 746 thousand dollars in federal funding. Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced the grants that are coming from the U-S Department of Health and Human Services. Finkenauer says the money will be used to make sure health care is available in northeast Iowa for the most vulnerable populations. It’s going to the Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque, the Eastern Iowa Health Center in Cedar Rapids, and the People’s Community Health Clinic in Waterloo.