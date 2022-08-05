(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
(UNDATED) -- Starting today (Friday), Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have NOT agreed to voluntary easements. Summit submitted an application to the Iowa Utilities Board for a pipeline permit earlier this year. The pipeline’s Iowa segment is to connect with a dozen ethanol plants in the state, to lower the carbon footprint of the fuel that’s produced. Several county boards of supervisors have urged state officials to reject eminent domain requests connected to carbon pipelines. The eminent domain process would let the company seize land from property owners who haven’t signed voluntary easements.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- There are batteries in our cars, laptops, and even our toothbrushes, and now batteries are helping power homes and businesses in Cedar Rapids. Alliant Energy has launched a pilot project which includes six large batteries at the city’s Deer Run substation. Utility spokesman Tony Palese says it’s an effort to complement Alliant’s growing renewable energy portfolio. The system stores energy from the grid at times of the day when demand is low and releases it when it’s needed to power homes and businesses. This is Alliant's fourth battery storage project in Iowa, joining those in Decorah, Marshalltown, and Wellman.
(Davenport, IA) -- Some of the music is a century old, but new Dixieland fans continue flocking to Davenport for the 51st Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival. Steve Trainor, president of the Bix Jazz Society, says there will be five concerts over three days with an all-American line-up of bands, including the Benny Goodman Trio and the New Orleans Night Owls. Bix, a Davenport native, was a jazz pioneer on the cornet and piano nearly a century ago who died at age 28 in 1931. His music remains popular around the globe and the festival has, in pre-COVID times, attracted Bix lovers from as far away as Australia, Japan and Europe. Most of the concerts are being held at the Rhythm City Casino’s Events Center in north Davenport, though a few select shows will be performed at the Putnam Museum and at the Oakdale Cemetery, where Bix is buried.