(Des Moines, IA) -- All five men who were charged have been convicted for the March drive-by shooting that wounded a Des Moines toddler. Reath Yak, Caine Dominguez-Shiesl, Owo Bol, Thon Bol, and Odol Othow were arrested shortly after the incident that left two-year-old Malcolm Mai in critical condition. Guns and bullet casings were found inside their vehicle. Evidence indicated the group fired almost 40 shots. They were aiming at a 16-year-old girl who took cover in another vehicle and wasn’t hit. One bullet when through a wall and hit the boy in the head.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Finance Authority says it has cleared the backlog of applications for rental help. So far, nine-and-a-half million dollars in rent and utility aid has been provided to nearly 35 hundred Iowa households. Another 25 hundred applications have been completed so the process can move forward. The state had handed out less than two percent of its allotment by July 1st. The C-D-C has extended an eviction moratorium that was about to expire Saturday. It’s in effect in 90 of Iowa’s 99 counties, giving people behind on their rent a little more time to apply.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A former high school custodian has been charged with the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old student. Police say the incident didn’t happen on the grounds of Linn-Mar High School, but the custodian was still an employee of the district at the time. The investigation started when the student’s parents told police they saw their child with the Reuben Power in his car. That was in April. Investigators say they have determined Power had sexual relations with the teenager at his Cedar Rapids home. Police say he admitted the crime and his information matched what they were told by the victim.
(Undated) -- It may not be as busy as Black Friday, but stores will be humming today (Friday) and Saturday. It’s time for Iowa’s tax-free weekend. All stores selling clothing or shoes will be selling the items without charging the seven-percent sales tax that’s normally tacked on. Only items costing less than 100 dollars are eligible. Store owners say if you’re looking for a break on back-to-school gear this is your time.