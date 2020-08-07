(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Authorities say a police dog helped them track a murder suspect Thursday morning. Justin Hurdel was wanted for the shooting death of his estranged wife. Police say Hurdel was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries he had suffered before he was arrested. He will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Maggie Hurdel. She was found suffering a gunshot wound in a garage Wednesday. One neighbor told police about seeing Justin Hurdel speed away from the home after hearing the gunfire.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Relatives of a man shot to death by a Polk County deputy two years ago says they think the sheriff’s office is covering up some wrongdoing. Isaiah Hayes died in an officer-involved shooting after a car chase in Altoona on July 17th, 2018. Deputy Ryan Phillips said he shot Hayes after he appeared to have a gun in his hand when he got out of his vehicle. A grand jury declined to indict Phillips two months later, but Hayes family members say they have many questions about the incident that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office won’t answer. They have filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make a return trip to Iowa next week. He will be trying to protect the slim lead polls suggest he and the president are holding onto in this state. Pence will deliver remarks next Thursday about the Trump administration’s agenda, then he will join a town hall to launch the “Fight for America” campaign. He will wrap up the day at an Iowa Republican Party state dinner. The Trump-Pence ticket holds a one-to-two point lead over former Vice President Biden in polls by Real Clear Politics. Pence visited Iowa in June.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Refusing to serve a Des Moines police officer has cost two workers at a Dunkin’ doughnut franchise location their job. Police Sergeant Paul Parizek was turned away last weekend. Parizek says when he asked the woman behind the counter “what’s going on,” she replied that the store wouldn’t serve him and he needed to leave. The franchise owner fired the two employees and has contacted the police to offer an apology.