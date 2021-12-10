(Sioux Falls, SD) -- The first big winter storm of the season arrives in northwest Iowa today (Friday). The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for north-central and northeast Iowa starting this morning. Meteorologists say Sheldon could get six-to-10 inches of snow, while Storm Lake can anticipate three-to-six inches. The snow will reach Ames, but less than an inch is expected to fall there. The winter storm will remain in the weather picture until Saturday. Authorities are saying patchy, blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and make travel very difficult at the start of the weekend.
An Iowa inmate whose conviction for killing an Independence police officer sparked a call for an end to the death penalty has died. The Iowa Department of Corrections says 84-year-old Warren Nutter died from natural causes Wednesday in hospice at the Iowa State Penitentiary. Independence police chief David Niedert (NEE-dirt) says Nutter killed Independence police officer Harold Pearce at the Buchanan County Courthouse on January 5th of 1956 while trying to escape. Nutter was saved from hanging when the governor commuted his sentence from death to life in prison in 1957 and his case brought attention that later led to the end of the death penalty. Chief Niedert says it's important to remember officer Pearce as the one who gave his life in service to the city of Independence. Nutter was the longest-serving prisoner in the system. He was interviewed in the documentary "The Fort," which chronicled the history of the original Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison -- which was closed after 177 years.
(Dubuque, IA) -- Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman in connection with a fire Wednesday night at a Dubuque hotel. The fire started in a 4th-floor room at the Canfield Hotel. Rescue crews took one person to the hospital. According to the criminal complaint, the woman who now faces a felony charge of arson told officers she put her divorce papers and belongings on a bed and set them on fire. She also called authorities to report the fire. Officials say 37 people who were living or staying at the hotel have been displaced. The Canfield Hotel was called the Paris Hotel when it opened in 1892. William Canfield and his son bought it in 1925. In 1946, the elder Canfield and 18 other people died when a fire that started in the cocktail lounge swept through the hotel.
(Sioux City, MO) -- Morningside University in Sioux City has named its 13th president. Dr. Albert Mosley (MOHZ-lee) is a Methodist minister with administrative experience at a Georgia seminary and a historically black university in Florida. Mosely says. "Morningside is a very special place. Since its founding in 1874, this institution has always focused on developing students as whole persons." Mosely will succeed John Reynders (RYN-derz), who will retire after serving as Morningside's president for two decades. Moseley will take over this summer. Moseley was president of Gammon Theological Seminary in Georgia for six years and during his tenure there he erased the institution's debt and grew its endowment by 75 percent.