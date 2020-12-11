(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa hasn’t joined 17 other states in a federal lawsuit challenging the presidential election because it wasn’t asked. The Texas attorney general filed the suit seeking to stop four states from casting electoral votes for president-elect Joe Biden. Fraud is alleged. Reynolds is a Republican and she says Iowa wasn’t invited by the group of Republican attorneys general because Iowa’s A-G is Democrat Tom Miller. She says Iowa will receive notification in the future through her office’s legal counsel. Miller said he would have declined to support the Texas attorney general’s suit if approached.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections is reporting the death of another prison inmate from COVID-19. The D-O-C says 63-year old-Mark Bailey died from complications of COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions Thursday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Bailey was serving a 20-year sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison for two convictions for second-degree robbery from Polk County. He entered prison on February 28, 2007. Bailey is the twelfth inmate to die of COVID-19.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A study conducted by the Iowa and National Restaurant Associations confirms the fears about the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns on the industry. The president of the association, Jessica Dunker, says the study shows one-point-four billion dollars in lost revenue -- with the average restaurant seeing a 33 percent decrease. Dunker says that's not the end of it for the more than six-thousand restaurants, bars, and other venues that serve food and beverages as 88 percent of Iowa operators expect to see an even bigger decrease in sales over the next three months. Dunker says winter will shut off the outside dining that has helped some businesses continue to operate.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The chair of the Iowa Republican Party is blasting Democrat Rita Hart's call for another recount in Iowa's second congressional district race. State officials certified Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa as the winner, by a six-vote margin. Hart plans to ask the U-S House to order a recount of all ballots legally cast in the race. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann says Hart was wrong to skip her legal option to seek a review in state court. Kaufmann says 80 percent of Iowans will say having the outcome in the hands of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not acceptable.