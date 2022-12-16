(Adair) -- A federal grand has issued multiple charges against the Adair police chief for a scheme with a friend involving machine guns. Court documents say 46-year-old Bradley Wendt acquired 13 machine guns for his Denison-based gun store B-W Outfitters and 10 more machine guns for Williams Contracting operated by his friend, Robert Williams. He used false documentation indicating the Adair Police Department was considering purchasing the machine guns. Wendt and Williams are also accused of hosting public machine gun shoots where they charged people money to shoot machine guns to raise money for a stockpile of machine guns they could later sell for their personal profit. Both charged with multiple counts of making false statements to the A-T-F.
(Ames) -- A new report from Iowa State University that details efforts to boost monarch butterfly habitats statewide essentially finds, so far, so good. Steven Bradbury, a professor of natural resource ecology and management at I-S-U, says thousands of landowners, farmers and backyard gardeners are joining in the cause, working to reestablish the milkweed and other native wildflowers that are vital to the iconic butterfly’s survival. Some 430-thousand acres of monarch habitat have been established in the past seven years, putting Iowa more than halfway to its goal of 780-thousand acres by 2038. The state's conservation plan calls for creating new monarch habitats wherever possible in order to boost the insects' population by as much as 25-percent per generation. The orange-and-black insects are a key element in providing pollination services to agriculture, estimated to be worth three-billion dollars a year.
(Statewide) -- Many Iowans make grand plans for New Year's Eve, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is urging those who love the outdoors to commit to an event on New Year's Day. The chief of the Iowa D-N-R’s Parks Bureau, Sherry Arntzen, says this will be the 10th year for the state's First Day Hike Challenge. Guided hikes are being offered in 17 of Iowa's state parks and forests on January 1st, while another 50-some parks are offering check-ins with the Park Passport program. Arntzen says the hikes will go on, whatever the weather.