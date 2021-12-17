(Des Moines, IA) -- The storm that roared across Iowa Wednesday has been categorized as a derecho. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Brook Hagenhoff, says it's not exactly the same as the 2020 version. This one was a “serial derecho.” The difference is how it was formed. She says the derecho this week had winds in the upper 80s -- but was more spread out across the state. "The derecho that we had last summer in August really had kind of that narrow area that had that very strong 100, 100 plus, 120s even as you got out toward Cedar Rapids.” Last year’s storm had a really narrow and intense band. The governor had issued disaster declarations for 49 of Iowa's 99 counties by Thursday evening for damage done by the Wednesday storm.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for six more counties. That means grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Activation of the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program means households with incomes of up to double the federal poverty level could be eligible for grants of up to five thousand dollars. The governor’s action clears the way for state resources to be used to help storm victims in Emmet, Franklin, Humboldt, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Woodbury counties. Applicants have 45 days to submit a claim.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Safety says it is working with law enforcement partners on a nationwide school threat. An anonymous message on social media platforms declared today (Friday) as “American School Shooting Day.” The message warns about the possibilities of shootings or bomb threats. The assistant director of the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center for the D-P-S says there are no current specific or credible threats aimed at any schools in Iowa, but the monitoring is continuing.
(Durham, NC) -- This year’s N-A-I-A national football champion is guaranteed to come from the state of Iowa. Morningside University in Sioux City and Grand View University in Des Moines will square off Saturday at 5:00 p-m in the championship game. Dozens of fans gathered for a team sendoff earlier this week in Morningside. This is the third time in the last four years that team has played for the national title. The game will be played in Durham, North Carolina. Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck has been named National Player of the Year in N-A-I-A football.