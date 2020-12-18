(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is joining a coalition of 38 attorneys general in suing Google. The antitrust case alleges Google illegally maintains its monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets through a series of anticompetitive exclusionary contracts and conduct. Miller says they will seek to consolidate the case with one filed by the Justice Department. He says the case is among other things about power as Google has immense power in the technology world. The attorneys general argue that more competition in the general search engine market would benefit consumers.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Congressman-elect Randy Feenstra of Hull is joining a group of 26 other incoming Republican House members in calling for an investigation of "fraudulent activities" surrounding the 2020 presidential election. Feenstra says he signed a letter to House Speaker and Democrat Nancy Pelosi requesting the probe be launched. Members of the nation's Electoral College met earlier this week and cast a majority of votes for Joe Biden, but Feenstra says he and the other Republicans will wait until Congress counts those votes early next month. Feenstra says there are still questions looming about the presidential election that need to be answered.
(Omaha, NE) -- A federal judge has ruled the U-S Army Corps of Engineers caused increased flooding on the lower Missouri River by making changes to comply with the Endangered Species Act. Judge Nancy Firestone with the U-S Court of Federal Claims is telling the government it has to pay landowners for flooding damage caused by those changes. The judge says the Corps’ actions violated constitutional protections against taking property without compensation. The ruling doesn’t cover all flood-related damages and not all property owners between Sioux City, Iowa and St. Louis will qualify for compensation.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A 29-year-old Fort Dodge man is accused of assaulting two people and trying to get away from the police. Joshua J. Cristy faces multiple charges in the Thursday morning incident. Police say they were told Cristy assaulted a 34-year-old woman, then assaulted a 23-year-old man who tried to intervene. Cristy took off in the woman’s vehicle and was spotted about 20 minutes later. His effort to elude police failed and he was taken into custody. He faces charges of domestic assault causing injury, assault causing bodily injury, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, eluding, criminal mischief and several other traffic offenses.