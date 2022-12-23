(Statewide) -- There were brutally cold temperatures overnight in Iowa. Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings from the National Weather will expire at 6 a.m. Saturday. Travel conditions remain difficult, if not impossible in much of Iowa as strong winds cause whiteout conditions. More than a third of Iowa counties have issued towing bans. Craig Bargfrede, the Iowa D-O-T's winter operations administrator, says that means stranded motorists may be rescued, but their vehicle will stay where it's stuck. In addition to blowing snow, icy conditions are causing wrecks. Bargfrede says it's too cold to treat the roads with salt and crews are throwing out a sand and salt mixture to try to give vehicles a bit of traction. Bargfrede says it will be a few more days before temperatures warm up enough for salt to be effective in treating ice. Crews at Iowa airports have been de-icing planes, but cancellations and significant delays in departure times were common.
(Des Moines) -- Marijuana has been sold for recreational use in Illinois for nearly two years and just this month it became legal to sell, use and possess marijuana in Missouri -- but the Republican-led Iowa legislature is unlikely to mimic those moves. House Speaker Pat Grassley says marijuana legalization just wasn't a campaign issue. And Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver doesn't expect any changes in Iowa's program that licenses growers and the dispensaries which sell cannabis products for a list of specific medical conditions. In October, Democrats running for seats in the Iowa House called for legalizing marijuana in Iowa. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst says a majority of Iowans support the move and it remains a priority issue for Democrats.
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled a Dubuque man convicted of rape will get a new trial because his 2021 trial was closed to the public due to COVID concerns. A jury found 25-year-old Ronald James Brimmer guilty of second degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drinking with a 16 year old and forcing her to have sex when she was intoxicated. Brimmer appealed, arguing his right to a public trial was violated when the district court judge prevented members of the public, including his mother, from attending. The judge cited concerns about maintaining six feet of distancing between people in the courtroom. All seven justices on the Iowa Supreme Court agreed there was enough evidence to support Brimmer's conviction, but a narrow majority said the constitutional right to a public trial is important to uphold, even in this unsavory case.
(Washington) -- The four Iowans who'll be serving in the U.S. House next year all back California Congressman Kevin McCarthy's bid for House Speaker. A few conservative House Republicans say they won't vote for McCarthy and their opposition currently blocks McCarthy's ability to be speaker next month. Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion says McCarthy put in the work to secure a G-O-P majority in the House and he'll ensure House Republicans deliver on their campaign promises. Congressman-elect Zach Nunn of Bondurant, who'll represent the third district next year, says McCarthy is a pragmatic leader who will hold D.C. accountable. First district Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire and fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull are also backing McCarthy for speaker.