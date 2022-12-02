(Washington) -- Biden is asking national Democratic Party leaders to make changes for the 2024 campaign -- bumping Iowa's Caucuses out of the lead-off spot and putting South Carolina's Presidential Primary first. Biden finished fourth in the 2020 Iowa Caucuses, but won the South Carolina Primary a few weeks later. Biden's list for state contests in 2024 starts with South Carolina on February 5th, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later, then Georgia on the 19th and Michigan on the 26th of February. Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn says Democrats cannot forget about entire groups of voters in the heart of the Midwest without doing significant damage to the party for a generation. He also emphasizes that Iowa law requires that both major political parties hold Caucuses before any other state votes. The Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington, D.C. to recommend which states will hold the early voting contests in 2024.
(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has voted to block a strike by railroad workers and impose the labor agreement negotiated at the White House in September, but Ernst a Republican, says President Biden could and should have done more to ensure a fair deal for employees, including her brother, who works for a railroad. Eight unions approved the contract offer, but four unions representing tens of thousands of rail workers rejected it. Iowa's other Senator Senator Chuck Grassley also voted to intervene in the labor dispute and prevent a strike. Both Grassley and Ernst voted against a proposal to force the railroads to provide seven days of sick leave to employees.
(Glenwood) -- State officials have reached a settlement with the U-S Justice Department as part of a federal investigation into Glenwood Resource Center. The D-O-J had found the state had violated constitutional rights of the residents of facility who have severe disabilities by denying them sufficient medical care, exposing them to unethical experimentation, and failing to provide adequate protection from harm. Under the agreement, federal officials will monitor Glenwood during the next three years as the state closes Glenwood and residents transition to new homes.
(Des Moines) -- State climatologist Justin Glisan says November precipitation was almost three-tenths of an inch above average. That makes it the first month of the fall season in which we had above average precipitation. He says the statewide November temperature was right in line with the average at 37 degrees. Glisan says the short-term forecast for December is mixed -- with an elevated signal for colder temperatures and then near normal precipitation in the first half of the month.