(Des Moines, IA) -- Saturday marks the opening of the first shotgun deer season in Iowa. The D-N-R's Tyler Harms oversees the surveys and management of the deer herd. Harms says he's had many questions about a survey that found COVID in deer -- and he reassures hunters it is not a problem. Harms recommends that hunters take some basic precautions like wearing gloves and washing your hands and equipment thoroughly when you are finished processing deer. He says last year hunters took around 109-thousand deer and the numbers for this year should hit that. The first shotgun deer hunting season runs through December 8th. The second shotgun season runs from December 11th through the 19th.
(Omaha, NE) -- After another year filled with supply chain troubles and global health concerns, the economic outlook for 2022 in Iowa and for the Midwest isn't rosy, according to Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. He says the outlook will depend heavily on what happens with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 first detected in South Africa. Goss is expecting slower growth in the first half of the year. The monthly survey of supply managers in Iowa and eight other states in the region is showing strong growth, but it's bogged down by continued transportation troubles and labor shortages. Only one out of four supply managers expect the delays being experienced now to improve in the next six months. The Midwest region's wholesale inflation gauge for November hit 92.9 on a zero-to-100 scale.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State climatologist Justin Glisan says November wrapped up slightly warmer than normal, too, as well as drier. The average temperature was about 39 degrees in Iowa and that's a little over two degrees above average. Glisan says the state did have pockets of slightly-above-average precipitation but overall slightly under an inch below-average precipitation. The forecast models for the month of December are showing a trend toward more spring-like temperatures. The La Nina weather pattern is expected to start influencing our region's climate soon, but Iowa is in the center of two converging fronts -- so it's a toss-up as to what we might get for snow or rain. The National Weather Service won't be making its forecast for the likelihood of a White Christmas until around the 15th of December.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- Ottumwa High School will soon add a new program to its music curriculum after many students expressed interest. Ottumwa High School band teacher Troy Gerleman (GIRL-min) hosted a meeting with students to see if there would be interest in starting a school mariachi band. He was expecting maybe five students to show up, and 20 came. “When we had the meeting, the kids came in, I was really blown away with how proud they are of their heritage,” Gerleman says. Mariachi is a genre of music traditional to Mexico -- and about one-quarter of the district identities as Hispanic. The district has agreed to provide funding for the new program. The new band is expecting to get their instruments in about a week, and the first rehearsal will follow shortly after. Gerleman says he is hopeful the students can be prepared for their first performance by March.