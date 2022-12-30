(Statewide) -- State liquor sales revenues were up by nearly 4% in the fiscal year that ended in July, in what was the lowest increase in five years. Sales last year were up 13%, and Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division Chief Financial Officer, Leisa Bertram, says things appear to be leveling off following a pandemic sales surge. The gallons of liquor sold dropped by 70-thousand and Bertram says that's due in part to Tito's Vodka taking over the top spot from Black Velvet for the first time in the last 10 years. She says there were more sales of higher priced products like Tito's, so the dollar amount went up and the gallons sold were down. Liquor sales brought in 431 million dollars, and a record of just more than 150 million dollars from liquor sales was turned over to the state along with another 19 million in licensing and taxes.
(Ames) -- Construction of the front end of a new Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Ames is scheduled to conclude in 2023. Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen says they will still need an additional 70-thousand square feet for laboratory testing, research, and support functions and she is asking the governor and the state legislature to provide 62-and-a-half MILLION dollars over the next four years to complete the project. The existing facility was built in 1976. About 30 faculty and staff processed about 35-thousand tests a year. There are now 160 faculty and staff crowded into the existing building and this year they will process more than one-point-seven million tests -- the largest caseload in the U-S.
(Statewide) -- One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to quit smoking, and a survey finds 70 percent of Iowa smokers want to quit, while 50 percent will try to quit in 2023. There are mixed messages circulating about how vaping can help smokers to kick the habit, messages that are blatantly false, according to Erika Sward, spokeswoman for the American Lung Association in Iowa. She says the Lung Association is urging smokers to step away from all tobacco and nicotine products, and not switch to vaping. Sward says hard -- but if smokers want to talk to their doctors or call 800-LUNG USA or call 800-QUIT NOW, they can work with someone who is an expert at helping people end their addictions for good.
(Pasadena) -- Two Iowans who donated their organs and tissues will be recognized on this year's "Donate Life" Rose Parade float in Pasadena on New Year's Day. The Iowa Donor Network says Amanda Wilken of West Des Moines, and Emily Bohnsack of Wilton will both be honored. The 23-year-old Wilken died in 2018 in a car accident, she was 23. Bohnsack died in a 2010 car accident at the age of 16. The Donor Network will pay for Wilken’s and Bohnsack’s families to travel to Pasadena to help decorate the float and watch the parade live. To find out about organ donation -- go to www.IowaDonorNetwork.org.