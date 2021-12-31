(Iowa City, IA) -- You can legally buy fireworks in the state from December 10th through January 3rd -- but many local governments in Iowa don't allow you to shoot them off. If you want to celebrate the New Year with your own personal firework show you need to check your local ordinance to see if they are allowed. In Iowa City for example, using fireworks inside city limits is prohibited, and violators will face a minimum fine of 250 dollars.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee grocery stores are deploying their own security teams throughout its stores in Iowa and seven other states. Hy-Vee says in its announcement that they have worked with third party security or off-duty law enforcement in the past, and this program will give them a consistent look across all stores. The statement from Hy-Vee says the officers are specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees. The announcement about the officers doesn't mention that they will be armed -- but job postings for the positions says officers must be able to pass a handgun certification course.
(Manchester, IA) -- The city of Manchester will enter the new year with a new leader for the first time in nearly five decades. Manchester Mayor Milt Kramer is retiring from the job he started on September 16th, 1974. The Decorah native first came to Manchester in the 1960s as a teacher and basketball coach and never thought he would run for political office. Kramer is believed to have served longer than any other mayor in the state of Iowa -- and is also believed to be the second-longest serving in the country.