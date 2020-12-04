(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A former Iowa nurse has entered a not guilty plea to charges she stole the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Fifty-two-year-old Sabrina Thalblum of Cedar Rapids faces federal drug charges in the case. Prosecutors say Thalblum took the opioid from unopened vials of the drug, replacing it will a clear liquid. She worked with an outpatient surgery center in Cedar Rapids at the time. Investigators say she took the fentanyl for her own use. The Iowa Board of Nursing says Thalblum admitted to tampering and diverting the drug. She also admitted she has a substance abuse problem.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Pork Producers has announced the cancellation of its Iowa Pork Congress. The decision was revealed on the same day that Des Moines city leaders said events called off during the coronavirus pandemic are going to cost the city 25-million dollars in lost revenue. The Pork Congress normally brings about five-thousand producers to Des Moines. The 49th Pork Congress was originally scheduled for January 27th and 28th. Its absence will add to the lost revenue for the city.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Polk County prosecutors say a 53-year-old daycare provider in Des Moines hit one of the children she was caring for. Yolanda Negron faces a charge of child endangerment. Negron is accused of using her hand to hit the victim in the face, twice, while they were in her home. She was booked into the Polk County Jail Thursday. A preliminary hearing for Negron is scheduled for December 14th.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A Dakota City woman will have to serve 35 years in prison before she is eligible for parole. Melissa Camargo-Flores pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges. She admitted causing the death of Kenia Alvarez-Flores in April of 2018. Camargo-Flores was handed a 50-year sentence earlier this week. Defense attorney Jennifer Solberg says all parties “spoke from the heart” before the sentence was pronounced. She says her client has remorse and sorrow. The defense has 30 days to decide whether to appeal the sentence.