(Iowa City) -- A University of Iowa Hospitals spokesperson says they treated 10 to 15 people following the explosion Thursday at the bean crushing plant in Marengo. Homes and businesses near the Heartland Crush facility in Marengo were evacuated as a thick black plume of smoke rose from the building. U-I Doctor Teri Brennan says the majority of those treated were in the minor to moderate category -- with one in the red or serious category. Brennan says they had variety of injuries ranging from routine minor cuts and scrapes to burns and trauma. There's no word yet on what may've caused the fire.
(Des Moines) -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the threat of bird flu continues to hang over Iowa's poultry industry, as migrating wild birds are identified as the likely source of bird flu outbreaks at seven Iowa sites this fall. During the last bird flu outbreak in 2015, the virus had essentially vanished by June. Naig says it's very concerning that during this year's outbreak, wild birds continue to spread the deadly disease nine months after it was first detected. Naig plans to ask the 2023 legislature for additional funds to enhance his agency's ability to prevent and respond to bird flu as well as African Swine Fever. African Swine Fever is a deadly virus that has been spreading in Asia and Europe since 2018, but has not yet been detected in the United States.
(undated) -- A leading Iowa conservative says conservatives across the country are tired of Republican election losses -- and this week's special election in Georgia is another blow to former President Trump, who backed the losing Republican candidate, Hershel Walker. Bob Vander Plaats is president of The Family Leader, a politically active group of Christian conservatives. Vander Plaats says Republicans thank Trump for the good things he did as president, but the 2022 election results indicate Trump be the biggest risk for Republicans to lose again in 2024. Vander Plaats is encouraging Trump to endorse another Republican presidential candidate. Vander Plaats has endorsed the winners of the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Iowa Republican Party's presidential Caucuses.
(Webster City) -- This is supposed to be the season of joy but for some Iowans, the Christmas holidays only remind them of a loved one they've lost. Several Iowa communities are holding solemn services for those who are mourning a death in the past year. Amy Keller, with the Foster Funeral and Cremation Center in Webster City, is coordinating a memorial this weekend with several area churches. Keller says it's not only just for humans, but also pets we've lost. The service will feature a lighting of candles, music and a reading of the names of those who are being remembered. Another organizer of the event says the impact of loss can be lessened when we realize we're not alone in missing those who are gone, and the service is a way to join individuals together.