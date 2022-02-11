(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa D-N-R is going to consider selling the Honey Creek Resort near Moravia. D-N-R director Kayla Lyon told the Natural Resources Commission the contract with the management company is expiring -- and the next step in the process is to get an appraisal. Lyon says the goal is to sell the property. The current management contract for Honey Creek expires in April of 2023. The resort sits on the shore of Lake Rathbun and opened in 2008 at a cost of around 60 million dollars. It lost money it its early days and the state paid off the debt owed on the resort in 2013 after the then D-N-R director said the revenue coming in was not enough to pay the debt.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The 3-G networks will switch off on February 22nd and those who have older cellphones may suddenly find their devices no longer works. A-A-R-P Iowa spokesman, Tom Kamber, says he's concerned for Iowa's significant population of senior citizens, especially those in rural areas who don't use their phones very often. He says those with older flip phones should call their provider and ask if that phone needs to be upgraded. He says that also goes for those who may have 3G-reliant alarms as well. Kamber says most companies are offering free replacement services for 3G-reliant.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that would make it a serious misdemeanor for a teacher or school librarian to provide students with access to obscene material or hard-core pornography has passed out of a Senate subcommittee. A conviction could land an educator in prison for up to a year. Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, sponsored the bill and says while we have fantastic teachers --that does not negate those teachers that have advocated and distributed this type of material. Melissa Peterson of the Iowa State Education Association says the bill is unnecessary because there is already a very clear definition of what constitutes obscene materials.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A man is facing charges after hiding a gun and then holding off police in one of their cars near Sioux City Heelan High School. Officers had stopped him for possibly being involved in an armed robbery near the high school around eleven-30 a-m Thursday. The man was handcuffed in the back of the squad car and indicated that he had a gun and fired off some shots before tactical officers used chemical munitions to force him out. The man was later identified as 36-year-old Emanual Pleitez (Plee-itz) and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Sioux City Police Chief, Rex Mueller, says the gun was a subcompact or micro-compact handgun.