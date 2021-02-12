(Des Moines, IA) -- There are five new cases of the U-K COVID-19 variant in Iowa. The C-D-C reported a a total of eight cases in Iowa Thursday. The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed the first three cases of the strain first detected in the United Kingdom on February 1st. The B-1-1-7 variant is believed to be spread more easily than the original strain and the C-D-C now says it "may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variants. More studies are needed to confirm this finding." The Brazilian variant and strain discovered in South Africa have not been found in Iowa. South Dakota and Nebraska are are only neighboring states without confirmed cases of the U-K variant.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democrats in the Iowa Legislature are proposing giving a state tax break for the expanded unemployment benefits Congress approved during the pandemic. House Democratic Leader Todd Prichard of Charles City says it would mean the additional 600-dollars in jobless benefits approved last summer would not be subject to state income taxes. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines is making a similar proposal in the U-S House -- to exempt up to 10-thousand dollars of unemployment benefits from federal income taxes. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville says businesses that got federal Paycheck Protection Program grants aren't paying income taxes on that money.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's K-through-12 public schools will get 36-and-a-half million more dollars from the state for the next academic year under a plan by Republicans at the legislature. Representative Cecil Dolecheck (DOHL-uh-check) from Mount Ayr says there are some other funds that they're looking at that will, quite possibly, go further. Democrats say even if there's another batch of money later, this decision setting per pupil spending means property taxes will go up in 137 school districts with lower enrollment this year compared to last. Republicans say it would be irresponsible to withdraw money from the state's budget surplus for schools as that money may be needed next year if the state's economy doesn't rebound from the pandemic. The G-O-P's plan for general state spending on schools has cleared the House and will be taken up in the Senate next week.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds recognized the opening of a new mental health access center in Iowa City Thursday. Reynolds and Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia visited the facility, which advocates say is innovative. Garcia says people experiencing a behavioral health or substance use crisis find themselves in an emergency room or a jail, when what they really need is immediate, short-term care. The new GuideLink Center in Iowa City is meant to provide exactly that. Advocates say they’ll need more financial and policy support from the state to make centers like this sustainable long-term.