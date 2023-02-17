(Des Moines) -- A state law is now effect to limit medical malpractice claims for non-economic or so-called "pain and suffering" damages. Governor Kim Reynolds hosted a large crowd yesterday (Thursday) as signed the bill in her statehouse office and it took effect immediately. There is still no limit on coverage for medical expenses or economic losses caused by medical errors, but pain and suffering awards in medical malpractice cases are now capped at two million dollars for hospitals and one million dollars for all other health care providers. Reynolds says big damage awards in malpractice cases have been a tax on all Iowans and have driven medical providers out of business and out of state. Critics say it's unfair to place a dollar value on a person's life that is dramatically changed or ended due to a medical error. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst (KON-first) says there's no guarantee medical malpratice insurance rates will be stabilized and Iowa patients are the true losers.
(Statewide) -- D-O-T winter operations administrator Craig Bargfrede says the rate of snowfall and the visibility were the biggest problems as the snow moved through the central and southern part of the state. He says the blowing snow made for some very poor visibility at times Thursday. Bargfrede says the temperatures were good for the use of chemicals to try and keep the snow from sticking -- but the wind kept drifting the snow across roadways. Bargfrede says warmer temperatures today (Friday) will help them in clearing the roadways.
(Ames) -- Researchers at Iowa State University are studying beavers and the dams they build to determine what impact they may be having on the state's fragile system of watersheds. I-S-U professor Billy Beck says it's still early in the three-year study, but they're already starting to see some fascinating results. He says they are not saying beavers are good or bad at this point. Becks says they are looking at some numbers on what exactly the beaver dams do for water quality and water quantity. Beck, who's also an I-S-U Extension and Outreach forestry specialist, says beavers were hunted to near-extinction in Iowa more than a century ago but have since rebounded.
(Fort Dodge) -- The Heart of Iowa Regional House Fund is offering people living on lower and fixed incomes a chance to make their homes safer and more livable. Fort Dodge City Councilman Kim Alstott says they developed it after learning people in town needed roofing and other work done. He says they are retired people, people who are handicapped and they were desperate because they couldn't afford to get their houses fixed. The program serves Webster, Calhoun, Hamilton, Humboldt, Pocahontas, and Wright counties.
There are income guidelines, and you are encouraged to call and check if you qualify at 515-576-4551.