(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says the president needs to keep the pressure on Russia. There are mixed reports about Russian troops being pulled away. from the Ukraine border. The Iowa Republican says President Biden must make it clear to President Putin there will be severe consequences if Russia invades. Hinson says threatening to use sanctions isn’t enough. She warns continuing to project weakness will “embolden our enemies.”
(Des Moines, IA) -- A committee in the Iowa House has approved legislation standardizing rules for election recounts. A co-author of the bill, Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann, says it also bans outside money for influencing public elections and ensures that the voter I-D loop is closed. Kaufmann says all 99 Iowa counties would conduct recounts the same way. His legislation would require Iowans casting an early ballot to put their voter I-D number or driver’s license number on the outside of the absentee ballot envelope.
(Newton, IA) -- A longtime bus driver for the Newton Community School District says it was a complete surprise when she failed a drug test after a minor accident. Seventy-six-year-old Peg Esperanza was fired. She says she was shocked to learn that C-B-D oil used for her arthritis triggered the positive test result for drugs. Esperanza says she started using the product a couple of months ago, saying it helped her on the job. She drove children with special needs to and from school. Now, she says she will have to move from the Newton area because she can’t afford her apartment anymore.
(Ames, IA) -- Ames police say a former Iowa State basketball player is no longer being looked at as a potential suspect in a sexual assault case. A spokesperson says charges won’t be filed against Xavier Foster. The six-foot-10 Foster was removed from the team’s roster last October when the investigation went public. Police say evidence collected during the investigation led to Foster’s elimination as a suspect. The assault was reported in 2020 when an 18-year-old woman told authorities she had been attacked while attending a party at an apartment in Ames.