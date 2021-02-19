(Ames, IA) -- The first-degree murder trial for a 27-year-old Des Moines woman is scheduled to start April 20th in Story County Court. Jordan Nicole Bryant is accused of being one of four people involved when 21-year-old Xavier Jordan Shepley was shot to death during a robbery in mid-November 2017 in Ames. Demario Woods entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter last June, while Anthony English was convicted of first-degree murder in September. A jury trial for the fourth suspect, Albrea Winfrey, also is set for April. Bryant is being held in the Story County Jail on a one-million-dollar bond.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Budget reductions are difficult for school districts to deal with and the job is a big one for West Des Moines Schools. The school board has to find somewhere to cut two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half-million dollars from its spending plan. Three possible packages were shared with students and parents Thursday night. A lack of state aid and declining enrollment are pointed to as the major factors. The plans on the table involve eliminating some jobs and reducing or discontinuing some programs – like tutoring, community engagement programs, and language classes.
(Urbandale, IA) -- Urbandale Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives have announced a reward of 10-thousand dollars for information leading to the arrest in the theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Urbandale. Someone forced their way into the J-L-M Gun Shop on February 13th and took several guns. Police have a picture of the person and their car -- a 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impala -- on their website. Anyone with information about the theft should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists report the temperature remained below zero for 67 hours in Des Moines. It started at 6:00 p-m Saturday and finally made it back to zero Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 p-m. Of course, Iowa’s Capitol City wasn’t alone in the deep-freeze. The arctic cold descended on all of the state. Weather watchers say it was a record-breaking stretch of cold that saw new daily records for the coldest high temperature on Sunday and Monday. The bitter temperatures over those 67 hours didn’t set a new record for consecutive days below zero, though – that was 17 days in a row from December 31st, 1910 to January 16th, 1911. The record was matched in January 1963.