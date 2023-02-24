(Statewide) -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced it will no longer require the reporting of positive COVID-19 tests on April 1st. The department started taking test reports in March of 2020. The announcement says since the development and widespread availability of rapid in-home tests, this type of reporting no longer accurately reflects the prevalence of the virus in the state. The Public Health Division will continue to review and analyze COVID-19 and other health data from several sources.
(Des Moines) -- AARP Iowa state director, Brad Anderson, says the organization is pushing for state lawmakers to enact a cap on insulin costs like the one now in place for 18-thousand federal Medicare users in the state. The Iowa insurance division estimates around 245-thousand Iowans are on health insurance plans regulated by the state that have no caps on insulin. AARP Iowa would like to see a state cap on insulin somewhere between 35 and 100 dollars per month. Anderson says a cap passed in the House in 2021 with broad bipartisan support and they believe the time has come to get this bill to the finish line.
(Ames) -- 75 kids and 50 staff members at an Ames daycare center were evacuated Thursday after carbon monoxide alarms went off around 1 p-m. The Ames Fire Department recorded high levels of carbon monoxide in the childcare portions of the Childserve building and used fans to ventilate the area. Firefighters says the high carbon monoxide levels resulted from inadequate ventilation by a crew operating gas-powered equipment while working on an addition in the same building.
(Iowa city) -- Today (Friday) marks one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and experts from across the Midwest are gathering in Iowa City tonight for a panel discussion about the war and what may be next for that region -- and for the world. Marina Zaloznaya, a sociologist and political science professor at the University of Iowa, says Russia has the resources to continue the war for years, while Ukraine is being backed by the United States and numerous other countries, setting up the potential genesis of another much larger war. While the future of the conflict may have a profound impact on millions of people around the world, Zaloznaya says there are also resurrected fears of nuclear escalation. She says it's a "very, very thin balancing act" for the Western Allies to support Ukraine without triggering a potentially catastrophic outcome.