(Des Moines, IA) -- The tax reform bill is on the way to the governor’s desk for her signature after passing the Senate and then the House. The bill would gradually cut the personal income tax rate to three-point-nine percent by 2026 and eliminate taxes on retirement income. It would cut the corporate tax rate while also reducing some refundable business tax credits over time. House Speaker Pat Grassley says Republicans are following through on their commitment to use the state’s budget surplus to cut taxes. Democrats reiterated their criticism, saying the bill gives the biggest benefits to the richest Iowans.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's Attorney General says he is looking into the reasons behind the 200 and 300 percent increases in fertilizer prices in the last year. Fertilizer companies blame natural gas cost spikes and production shutdowns because of Hurricane Ida. But Attorney General Tom Miller says he wants to know if these justify the jump in prices. Miller has written letters to the C-E-O's of the top fertilizer companies -- but he emphasizes that it’s not an investigation. Miller says he’s talked with attorneys general in eight other states -- primarily in the Midwest -- about fertilizer prices. But he wouldn’t share which states have shown interest.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Tax policy dominated yesterday's (Thursday) debate in the Iowa legislature, but the dire situation in Ukraine was the subject of a fiery prayer in the Senate -- and the House ended its day with a standing ovation for the people of Ukraine. Senator Tom Shipley of Nodaway mentioned Russia's invasion right before he led the opening prayer in the Senate, in which he asked God to “stop the godless tyrant that will bring tragedy and grief” to Ukraine. Just after voting on the tax bill, senators from both parties gave brief speeches in support of the people and the government of Ukraine. In the Iowa House, Representative Todd Prichard -- who’s also an Army reservist -- delivered a brief speech in which he about meeting Ukrainian soldiers during a tour of duty in Europe five years ago.
(Undated) -- Triple-A Iowa spokesperson, Meredith Mitts, says the price of a barrel of oil went up in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That is causing gas prices to increase as well. She says the roughly six percent increase in the cost of oil translates into a ten to 15 cent increase at the gas pump. Mitts says gas prices might not drop again until things calm down in Europe. Mitts says there's no reason to rush out to the pumps to fill up because Iowa has a good supply of gas. That price of a gallon of gas was already up 70 cents from one year ago before the Russian invasion.