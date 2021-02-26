(Washington, DC) -- The mother and son from central Iowa charged in connection with the attack on the U-S Capitol will get out of jail as they wait for their trial. A judge agreed to the pre-trial release of Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval Junior on the condition they hand over any passports and follow other travel restrictions. The Sandovals face multiple charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct. Salvador Sandoval is also accused of interfering with law enforcement officers. Officers tracked the mother and son down after getting tips from people who saw their social media posts about the attack.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra says he will fight to keep a provision in the pandemic relief bill that provides money l for victims of natural disasters. Areas of Iowa damaged by the August derecho would see some of that money and Feenstra says he will push to keep it in. House Democrats have proposed an amendment that would remove the provision. Feenstra says he got bipartisan support for the bill and says it would help many states which have had natural disasters. Feenstra says House Democrats would rather use the bill to pay for abortions with taxpayer money and to fund their pet projects instead of helping natural disaster victims.
(Muscatine, IA) -- A former Muscatine man will serve 15 years in prison on child porn charges. Forty-two-year-old Patrick Vincent Maddox was sentenced for the production, receipt, and distribution of child pornography. Maddox had moved to Alabama in 2017 and left seven electronic storage devices at the place where he lived in Muscatine. A review of the devices found six photos and a video of child porn that Maddox has produced. The video was created after his cellphone was hidden in a bathroom used by a minor.
(Iowa City, IA) -- An Iowa City landlord is accused of breaking into an apartment and hitting the tenant while trying to remove them. Sixty-seven-year-old Suzanne Dashner was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and assault. The incident happened February 10th. Investigators say Dashner and three men, all of them armed with baseball bats or a two-by-two board, went to the apartments intending to break in and kick the tenant out. When they broke in, the tenant hid in a bedroom and called 9-1-1. Police say Dashner hit the woman in the leg with her bat. If convicted, she could go to prison for 30 years.