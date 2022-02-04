(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says she will allow the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration to expire next week. Iowa Department of Public Health director, Kelly Garcia, says they will shut down the COVID-19 and vaccine websites and move that information to an I-D-P-H website. Garcia says COVID has not gone away and this does not mean they’re any less concerned. She says they are shifting the approach to manage this virus as they do other diseases. And she says it will allow them to focus on the significant behavioral health crisis that is emerging from the pandemic.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee is advancing the G-O-P's five-year plan to cut the state income tax rate to three-point-six percent. The bill also cuts the corporate tax rate, reduces and eliminates some business tax credits, provides a tax break to banks and proposes a new way to finance water quality and outdoor recreation projects. Republican Senator Dan Dawson from Council Bluffs called it a “tax reform” package. Dawson says the bill actually modifies and modernizes our system for an economy of the future, the 21st century. Democratic Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque says the initial analysis shows the tax cut will amount to no more than 28 cents a week for the more than 560-thousand Iowans who’re at the bottom of the income ladder.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democrats in the Iowa House and Senate are proposing an increase in the state’s child and dependent care tax credit as well as a doubling of the earned income tax credit. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst from Windsor Heights told reporters, “Democrats believe we need a fair tax system, not more Republican tax schemes.” Konfrst says that means we’re ensuring there are no corporate tax giveaways, no new tax giveaways to corporations, no new tax giveaways to millionaires, no new tax giveaways to special interests. Democrats are taking a targeted approach to personal income tax cuts rather than the overall rate reduction Governor Reynolds and her fellow Republicans in the legislature have proposed.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Officials at Hoover High School in Des Moines say they have had second thoughts and will field a football team during the 2022 fall season. W-H-O Television reports Hoover had informed the Iowa High School Athletic Association last week it was dropping the sport. A low participation rate was blamed. School officials said fewer available players raised the risk of injury for those who did suit up. Now, Hoover says it will work to recruit greater numbers of players and will survey its students to come up with ways to improve the football program.
(Davenport, IA) -- Scott County plans to spend seven million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds building a new youth detention facility are being challenged. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says doing that would be illegal. Local officials estimate the total price tag for the project would be about 22 million dollars. It would more than double the number of available beds to 40 and ease some of the overcrowding problems. The federal money is intended to help governments recover or stabilize their finances during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.