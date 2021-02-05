(Newton, IA) -- Crashes that eventually totaled some 40 cars and trucks forced the Iowa State Patrol to close Interstate 80 between Newton and Colfax early Thursday afternoon. Two state troopers were on the scene, helping with some of the first wrecks and both of their patrol cars got crushed as vehicles rammed into them. Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla says most of the vehicles involved were commercial trucks, going too fast to be able to stop. No one was killed, but some drivers were seriously injured. No troopers were among the injured.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Another member of the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission has resigned amid concerns about its direction. Evan Renfro resigned just two weeks after he was appointed to the board. The board's chair stepped down last weekend after serving on the commission for 17 years. Renfro's resignation letter describes the board as totally dysfunctional and unable to address “real issues of racism” in the city. The turmoil comes after city officials ’changed the boards mission from investigating discrimination allegations to focusing on outreach and education.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Seven House Democrats say they are staying away from the Iowa state Capitol for COVID-19-related reasons. That's prompted House Democratic Leader Todd Prichard of Charles City to again ask Republicans who control House rules to let legislators go online to participate in committee work. Prichard says the move would allow members of the public participate in the process and be heard at the committee and as well as keep people safe. House Speaker Pat Grassley says proper precautions are being taken inside the Capitol and staying away from the building is a personal choice. Grassley says if we're going to be expecting teachers, factory workers and grocery store workers to go to their jobs then there is an expectation that legislatures should be doing the same thing.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa’s prisons remain an average of eight percent over their capacity despite efforts by the Department of Corrections and the court system to limit capacity to prevent COVID outbreaks. Department Director, Beth Skinner, says infection rates among prisoners appear to be slowing. She says there are currently 33 positive cases statewide across nine prisons. A total of 18 prisoners have died from COVID. Advocates warn there are still too many people behind bars -- including some 300 who are over the age of 65. More than 44-hundred prisoners and 680 staff members have tested positive.