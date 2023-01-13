(Des Moines) -- Iowa's 43rd governor will take the oath of office for another term this morning. Republican Kim Reynolds -- the first woman to serve as Iowa's governor -- has been the state's chief executive since mid-2017. Terry Branstad chose Reynolds as his running mate in 2010 and she took over the governorship when Branstad resigned. Reynolds won a full, four-year term in 2018 and she was reelected this past November. Today's Inauguration Ceremony starts at 9 a.m. in Des Moines. The governor will host an open house at the governor's mansion at noon and then a reception at the statehouse starting at two this (Friday) afternoon. Tonight's Inaugural Ball in downtown Des Moines is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
(Sioux City) -- The wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor has been arrested and charged with more than 50 counts of voter fraud. Information from the U.S. Department of Justice shows 49-year-old Kim Taylor of Sioux City is accused of submitting absentee ballots with false information. She's also accused of submitting dozens of voter registration and absentee ballot request forms herself or having others do so. Court documents indicate the charges are connected to activities during the 2020 Republican Primary and 2020 General Election. Her husband, Jeremy Taylor, won back a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that fall. In the spring of 2020, Taylor lost to Randy Feenstra in the G-O-P Primary for Iowa's 4th district congressional seat.
(Des Moines) -- The State Board of Education has approved a change in the bylaws of the organization that oversees boys high school sports to allow them to consider a school's socioeconomic status for football classification. Iowa High School Athletic Association executive director Tom Keating, says they would reduce a school's enrollment by 40 percent of their free and reduced price lunch numbers to determine which class they are in. The goal is to balance out numbers -- and he says between 20 and 25 will go up and 20 and 25 will go down in class with this plan. Keating says scheduling is the one thing the Association has control over where they can try to make a change. One member of the Board of Education suggested the Board take some more time to review the proposal, but Keating says they need to get working on the plan to have it ready in February to let schools know by March. Another board member said he trusted the I-H-S-A-A is taking the right steps and doing what is best for the players. The Board then voted unanimously to approve the plan.
(Davenport) -- When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, and when it's the dead of winter in Iowa, you make ice sculptures. Davenport hosts its annual Icestravaganza this weekend on the Mississippi riverfront. The fest features six expert ice carvers who will be using some 36-thousand pounds of ice to create glimmering, frozen visions under the theme Famous Monuments -- everything from pyramids and the Statue of Liberty to the Eiffel Tower. Each block of ice weighs around 300 pounds and they're trucking in 120 blocks for the event. Plus, a lighting director will illuminate each completed ice sculpture with a series of colored L-E-Ds, switching them on nightly at dusk. The free event runs Friday through Sunday.