(Ames, IA) -- A Boone man is facing several drug charges after being stopped by Iowa State University police. I-S-U officers say 23-year-old Jordan Simmonds took off when they tried to stop him for a traffic violation and stopped only after hitting another car. Officers recovered one-third pound of marijuana, methamphetamine, L-S-D, Xanax, heroin, and more than 600 dollars in cash from his vehicle. Simmonds was charged with second-offense O-W-I, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (marijuana), drug tax stamp violation, possession of a controlled substance (LSD), unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, eluding, reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
(Carroll, IA) -- A Carroll man will serve more than seven years in federal prison on a child pornography charge. Thirty-year-old Kyler Colten Cook pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. Cook admitted that between February 8th, 2019, and December 3rd, 2019, he knowingly received visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Cook was caught sending graphic texts and visual images to a female while waiting for his trial and was then detained in federal custody pending trial. He was sentenced to 93 months in prison and fined three-thousand dollars.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The State of Iowa is closing the Test Iowa drive-thru sites in Council Bluffs and Des Moines today (Friday), due to anticipated blizzard conditions across western and central Iowa. If you have appointments scheduled for today (Friday) at these sites -- you will receive an email notification from Test Iowa and you will be able to reschedule the appointment online. Sites in Cedar Rapids, Davenport, and Waterloo are planning to open as scheduled today (Friday) -- but that may change depending on local conditions. Any announcements regarding additional closures or changes in hours will be made locally. The five state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru sites and the State Hygienic Lab will also be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Junior federal holiday.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Workforce Development reports continuing weekly unemployment claims increased by more than 62-hundred last week for a total of 49-thousand-451. That increase came as the new unemployment claims for the week took a slight drop. I-W-D says 68-point-three percent of those filing claims indicated the claims were not COVID-19-related.