(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says state funding for small public schools in rural areas will remain stable if the legislature approves her plan to set up state-funded accounts for parents who send their kids to private schools. Reynolds discussed details of her school choice bill during an interview with Radio Iowa. Reynolds estimates about 107 million dollars of state funds would be deposited in accounts for low income parents enrolling children in a private school this fall. She's also recommending that legislators provide 190 million dollars more to public K-through-12 schools in the next academic year. The governor says she has illusions she'll change opponents' minds about her plans, but Reynolds says if children aren't thriving in a public school, their parents should be help to enroll them elsewhere. Yesterday (Thursday), Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee approved the governor's school choice bill. The legislation is now eligible for debate next week in the House and Senate.
(Statewide) -- A so-called Talent Poll that was done by a coalition of the state's 15 largest chambers of commerce aims to find out what people who live in Iowa love about the state, and equally as crucial, what might make them want to move away. Dustin Miller, executive director of the Iowa Chamber Alliance, says most of the things survey respondents said were the positives that keep them here were of little surprise -- small town feel, affordability, the people, and safety. On the negative side, the poll found 45-percent of respondents said Iowa's entertainment opportunities are inferior to other states. While outdoor recreation continues to be a major selling point, respondents aged 18-to-29 said the lack of recreation was a major consideration for leaving Iowa.
(Statewide) -- The number of guns found at Iowa airport security checkpoints was up in 2022. T-S-A spokesperson, Jessica Mayle says 22 guns were found in Iowa, compared to 14 in 2021. She says most people say they forgot the guns were in their bag and never intended to bring them to the airport. Mayle says passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Mayle says they advise you to start packing with an empty bag to avoid any mistakes -- which can end up costing you thousands of dollars in a fine. Fifteen guns were found at the Des Moines Airport, up six from the previous year. Six guns were found in Cedar Rapids, and one Waterloo, and increase of one gun for each airport.
(Hawkeye) -- A Fayette County woman is in jail on an attempted murder charge after allegedly hitting her husband multiple times in the head with a sword. Information from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in rural Hawkeye for a report of domestic assault on Wednesday at about 8:30 p-m. Investigators determined 58-year-old Kim Renee Cannon committed the assault. Her husband was taken to the hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.