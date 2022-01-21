(Grundy Center, IA) -- A judge in Grundy County has ordered a change of venue in the trial for a man accused of killing an Iowa state trooper. The new location hasn’t been determined yet. K-C-C-I Television reports defense attorneys asked for the move but the prosecution didn’t resist. Michael Lang’s lawyers had argued it would be difficult to choose an unbiased jury in Grundy County. Lang is accused of shooting Sergeant Jim Smith to death last April. Smith was among a group of law enforcement officers trying to enter Lang’s home to arrest him after he fled from a traffic stop.
(Washington, DC) -- A U-S Senate committee has given its approval to legislation that is aimed at stopping unfair business practices on the internet. U-S Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced the bill in October. Grassley and Klobuchar say it would level the playing field for smaller businesses needing to operate on the digital platforms owned by huge companies. They say it would also benefit the consumers who use them. The measure is worded to restore competition online by stopping the dominant digital platforms from unfairly giving preference to their own products and services. It isn’t clear when the full Senate might open debate on the matter.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Former trucking business owner has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for failing to pay more than one-point-four million dollars in taxes. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Warm of Jesup pleaded guilty last September. He admitted that he was responsible for the finances at Warm Trucking between 2013 and 2019 and that he failed to withhold income taxes and FICA (FIGH kuh) taxes from his employees’ paychecks. Warm was ordered to make restitution to cover the amount that wasn’t paid to the I-R-S.
(Waterloo, IA) -- A Milwaukee murder suspect is fighting extradition from Iowa. Simone Hughes was arrested Wednesday morning after an eight-hour standoff in Waterloo. Hughes is accused of killing his girlfriend and wounding his 14-year-old daughter. During a hearing Thursday, Hughes didn’t waive extradition which would have allowed Milwaukee police to come to the Black Hawk County Jail, pick him up, and return him to Wisconsin to face the charges. Now, Milwaukee County officials will have to apply for a governor’s warrant. Quinette Walters was killed outside the couple’s home January 6th. W-I-S-N Television reports Hughes apparently killed the victim after she said she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him.