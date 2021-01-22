(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Congresswoman Marinnette Miller-Meeks is calling for an election challenge filed by Democrat Rita Hart to be dismissed. Miller-Meeks says Congress should follow precedent while taking the action. Hart is challenging the Iowa Republican’s victory in the Second Congressional District race last November. Miller-Meeks won by just six votes in one of the closest House in more than a decade. Hart argues that at least 22 legally cast ballots were mistakenly left uncounted. An attorney for Miller-Meeks says Hart should have pursued the matter in Iowa courts first.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Seven labor groups have filed a complaint with the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration against Iowa legislative leaders. They say the lack of safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic create an unsafe environmental at the Iowa Statehouse. The leaders of two unions and five labor federations accuse Republican leadership of falling short when they don’t require masks in the building or make people self-report positive results when they are tested for COVID-19. Republicans control both the Iowa House and Senate and they set the Capitol’s coronavirus protocols.
(Burlington, IA) -- An ongoing narcotics investigation in southeast Iowa has resulted in drug and child endangerment charges against a 37-year-old Burlington man. Damario Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday after a search warrant had been executed at his residence. Des Moines County prosecutors are charging Johnson will possession with intent to deliver meth, drug tax stamp violation, and child endangerment. He’s being held with no bond at the Des Moines County Correctional Center while waiting for a court appearance.
(Altoona, IA) -- The Iowa Donor Network says the state had the highest number of organ donations in its history during 2020. The coronavirus pandemic didn’t slow the generosity of Iowans who transformed lives. Iowa set a new record for a third straight year with 300 organs donated for transplant. The new record of 103 organ donors beats the old one set in 2019 by 12-percent. The Altoona-based Iowa Donor Network works with health care partners to “maximize donation opportunities.”