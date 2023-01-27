(Des Moines) -- A bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the message "Don't Tread On Me" has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If the bill becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase "Don't Tread on Me" along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he has a lot of veterans in his area who may be supportive of the proposal. Senator Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines, says the flag has become an aggressive symbol of the extreme right and he opposes the bill. About a dozen states sell Gadsden Flag specialty license plates, including Missouri and Kansas.
(Des Moines) -- Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. Jacoby sponsored the bill after hearing from a number of people in Winneshiek County who saw black bears a couple of years ago. The bill directs the Department of Natural Resources to monitor the population of black bear in Iowa and set up a hunting season if the population needs to be controlled or reduced at any point. The bill has cleared a House subcommittee and is eligible for consideration in the House Natural Resources Committee.
(Cedar Rapids) -- Relatives of Alexander Jackson reacted after he was found guilty by a Linn County jury Wednesday of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents and sister. The jury didn't believe Jackson's claim that an intruder killed his dad Jan, mom Melissa, and sister Sabrina. Jackson's cousin, Danielle Jackson-Parsons, spoke with K-C-R-G T-V after the verdict and says she didn't believe him either. Jackson-Parsons says they're glad that that was proven to not be true. She says the pain of the family's loss will never go away and they just want everyone to know that Jan, Melissa, and Sabrina were incredibly loved, and they have a family who loves them and a family that will keep them in their hearts. Jackson will be sentenced on March 3rd to a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole.
(Statewide) -- Pro football fans in Iowa who'd like to see the Super Bowl in person in Arizona next month need to roll up their sleeves and donate blood. Josh Murray, spokesman for the American Red Cross in Iowa, says a special promotion between the agency and the N-F-L runs through the end of January -- that's next Tuesday. Murray says all blood donors will be entered for a chance to win two Super Bowl tickets as well as airfare, hotel for three nights and a 500-dollar gift card. Wintertime is the slowest time of the year for blood donors, so Murray says they've tried to make it as simple as possible to sign up by calling 1-800-Red Cross or by visiting RedCrossBlood-dot-org. The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 12th.