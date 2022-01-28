(Des Moines, IA) -- Republicans in the Iowa House have released a tax plan based on the governor’s outline. It calls for lowering the state income tax to a single rate of four percent and making retirement income tax exempt. House Speaker Pat Grassley says he expects the plan to be debated soon, but he isn’t setting a date. The plan doesn’t include a corporate tax cut as the governor has proposed. Grassley says that may be a separate conversation that would be held later.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court says she’d like to see more programs that encourage lawyers to live and practice in rural areas. Justice Susan Christensen is a Harlan native and still lives in Shelby County. She says people talk about helping doctors and dentists pay student loans if they practice in rural communities – but no one thinks about lawyers until they need one. Christensen says the irony is that a lawyer who starts out in a small town is able to get far more experience than a law school grad who lands a job at a big city firm.
(Dubuque, IA) -- Dubuque police have arrested a Wisconsin man on assault charges after a woman was stabbed Tuesday night. Thirty-nine-year-old Brian Booth of Platteville is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. K-C-R-G reports the victim says Booth had come to her house for a massage but she asked him to leave when he kept walking around inside the house and acting strange. Forty-eight-year-old Daphny Almendarez says when she went over and opened the door, Booth came up from behind and stabbed her in the shoulder. Donald Puccio was awakened by Almendarez screaming. He came out and held Booth until police arrived. The victim’s wound wasn’t life-threatening.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Area Community College is offering a new program to students wanting to learn to be a firefighter and a paramedic. DMACC’s (DEE max) coordinator of emergency medical service Dustin Dickhaut (DICK howt) says when students graduate they are fully prepared to join a fire department. Graduates with an emergency response degree can start at around 60 thousand dollars a year – and that can increase to 70 thousand or more with overtime. The new program will start on the Ankeny campus next August in the fall 2022 semester.