(Des Moines, IA) -- An error made when Iowa Workforce Development switched from one bank to another is being blamed for an interruption in unemployment benefits. The state changed from debit cards from Bank of America to U-S Bank ReliaCards. There was no problem for most recipients, but a few cards were returned to the state agency. D-W-D says the error has been corrected and new cards are being delivered. Those who still haven’t received their benefits can go online to speed up the process.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa voters will have the chance to decide on a pro-gun constitutional amendment at the polls next year. The Iowa Legislature has approved the measure. Republicans have been pushing for the amendment for several years, pointing out that Iowa is one of only six states without protections for the right to keep and bear arms in its state constitution. Senate Democrats tried to change the wording in the resolution Thursday afternoon to exactly match the Second Amendment of the U-S Constitution, but Republicans voted that change down.
(Windsor Heights, IA) -- An investigation has determined a Windsor Heights City Council member did create a hostile work environment for city employees. The investigation was started after one city worker raised concerns about an atmosphere of fear and retribution. Councilmember Threase Harms was the focus of the investigation. She reportedly indirectly requested city employees to help a homeowner with a downed tree on private property. The report indicated an assistant public works director told employees to perform the work in violation of city policy just to avoid conflict and backlash from Harms.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has taken an Anamosa man into custody after he led authorities on a police pursuit that lasted 30 minutes. Twenty-four-year-old Corydon Strickell is facing charges of attempting to elude, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several traffic offenses. A deputy says the chase reached speeds exceeding 100 miles-an-hour. Tire deflation devices were used twice to eventually stop the fleeing vehicle early Thursday morning.