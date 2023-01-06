(Washington) -- A University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor as Republicans try to elect a new House Speaker. Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U-S House since February 25th of 2019 and manages the debate until a speaker is selected. Johnson graduated from the U-I in 1980 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Johnson, who was born in New Orleans, earned a law degree from Howard University in 1984. For nearly two decades, she was legal counsel for several House committees, then worked at the Smithsonian Institute for 10 years before returning to the U.S. House four years ago.
(Statewide) -- Iowa State Patrol spokesman, Alex Dinkla, says 2022 ended with 338 fatal traffic accidents -- which was above their goal of 300 or less -- which hasn't happened since 1925. Sergeant Dinkla says one stat stood out is the 11 A-T-V or U-T-V deaths. He says part of the increase could be because more people are driving them and the recent legislation that allows those vehicles to be legally driven on state roadways. Dinkla says there were 114 people who died in accidents who may have been saved if they had been wearing seatbelts.
(Statewide) -- January is typically one of Iowa's coldest months of the year, but forecasters say this January could be less frigid than in the past. State climatologist Justin Glisan says new computer models being released by the Climate Prediction Center indicate Iowa could be starting off 2023 a bit balmier than usual. It'll still be quite cold though, as the statewide average is about 20-degrees in January. The forecast models also show a slightly elevated chance of wetter conditions for the month in eastern Iowa, but there's no clear guidance on the rest of the state, most of which is still suffering from drought. Parts of northwestern Iowa got more than 13 inches of snow this week, but Glisan says it takes between eight and 12 inches of snow to equal just one inch of rainfall.
(Des Moines) -- A central Iowa woman who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2020 is among the artists being featured in a month-long exhibition that's now open in Des Moines. Stephanie Harrington, executive director of The Sunny Porch, founded the non-profit in memory of her late daughter, Anna. Harrington says the exhibit called "Enchanted Illusion" features more than 100 works by 11 Iowans. This is the organization's second annual exhibit to focus on creating greater mental health awareness through art. "Enchanted Illusion" is being featured at the Polk County Heritage Gallery through February 3rd.