(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Business Council's fourth-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows a lot of optimism among its members. Executive Director Joe Murphy says anything over 50 on their scale is positive -- and this time it was nearly 69, the second-highest score ever. The index is based on expectations for sales, capital spending, and employment for the next six months. Capital spending saw the largest increase. Murphy says, "To see companies investing in their own organizations, investing in infrastructure, hard assets -- things like that. To see such a big increase in that over the course of one quarter I think is really good news for Iowa's economy.
(Greenfield, IA) -- A man who was shot by an Adair County deputy on December 29th after fleeing a traffic stop and running into another deputy's car is facing more charges. Fifty-seven-year-old Charles R. Bradshaw of Jefferson is now charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. A black nine-millimeter handgun and a spent shell casing were found during a search of his vehicle, along with a substance believed to be meth. Bradshaw had previously been convicted on felony drug charges in Missouri. He remains in the Adair County Jail on a 10-thousand dollar bond.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Many Iowans aren't big fans of today's (Thursday) weather when temperatures in some areas won't even get above zero, but for others, the ice is nice. Joe Larscheid (LAR-shyd), chief of the Iowa D-N-R Fisheries Bureau, says given the unusually warm December we had, Iowans who love ice fishing are having to be patient -- or head north. "We really don't have safe ice conditions yet in southern Iowa, even though we've got some cold weather right now," Larscheid says. "In northern Iowa, they've been ice fishing for quite a few weeks." Especially this early in the season, ice anglers need to make sure safety is their top priority.
(Burlington, IA) -- The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office will attempt to identify the body found in the burned-out rubble of a Burlington mobile home Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 a-m. The mobile home was fully engulfed as they arrived. The body of one person was found inside after the fire was brought under control. Fire investigators say the damage was extensive. No other injuries were reported.