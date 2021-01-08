(Washington, DC) -- Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican from Ottumwa, says she does not support the call by House Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office. Miller-Meeks says with two weeks remaining and the president having said there will be a peaceful transition, it’s time to try to unify our nation, bring us together and help us to heal. Third District Democrat Cindy Axne issued a statement Thursday saying she supports using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump before Biden’s inauguration.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has updated her public health emergency proclamation so Iowa high schools do not have to limit the number of spectators at basketball games, wrestling meets, and other sporting events. The restrictions end today (Friday), but school districts can still impose their own limits. Fans at indoor games or meets must still wear masks and maintain their distance from others who don't live in their household. The governor's updated proclamation has extended the mask mandate for many indoor public spaces until February 6th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A pro-Trump protest at the Iowa Capitol Wednesday wasn’t anything like the riot in Washington, D-C. The Iowa State Patrol says the 100 or so protesters were peaceful, singing hymns at the time. Sergeant Alex Dinkla says nothing became violent and nothing was destroyed. The sergeant says the group told him, if they were being too loud he should let them know and they would comply. The summer protests in Des Moines caused a major security upgrade at the capitol complex. Dinkla says everyone should have the right to express their own opinions – as long as it is in a peaceful way.
(Washington, DC) -- One of President Trump’s strongest supporters says he showed a lack of leadership while mobs were storming the U-S Capitol Wednesday. U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says Trump should take responsibility for the actions of the rioters. The president had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol while members of Congress were debating whether to accept the Electoral College results of the presidential election. Trump’s supporters didn’t stop outside, instead forcing their way inside while the lawmakers were evacuated. Grassley and the rest of the Iowa congressional delegation have condemned the riots.