(Iowa City, IA) -- For the first time since 1976, there will be no Iowa-Iowa State football game. The Big Ten announced it will be moving to a conference only schedule for football and other fall sports. That would force the cancelation of the Cyclone-Hawkeye game set to be played in Iowa City September 12th. University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta says the Hawkeyes “fully support” the actions being taken by the Big Ten Conference. The schedule change also means Iowa’s September 5th opener at home against U-N-I will be canceled, as will a third home game against Northern Illinois.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A 68-year-old homeless man is accused of assaulting a worker at Cross Park Place, directing racial slurs at the victim – a Black woman – while he was holding a knife. The incident happened Thursday at about 3:00 a-m at the facility which houses people experiencing chronic homelessness. Officers say the Ronal Rarey was being verbally abusive and racist toward the woman. She was treated at the scene for superficial injuries to her hands. Rarey was taken to the Johnson County Jail after receiving medical treatment for minor injuries. Police say Rarey has a history of knife attacks connected to race.
(Des Moines, IA) -- It’s a sign that Iowa will be a tougher fight in 2020 than it was four years ago when President Trump dominated. The presidential campaign for Joe Biden has signed up a senior team in the state. Democratic operative Jackie Norris will serve a senior adviser in Iowa. He held the same position when President Obama won the state in 2008. Lauren Dillon will be Biden’s Iowa campaign director. Dillon directed the 2020 Iowa caucus campaign for Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.
(Altoona, IA) -- Two construction trade groups are offering a 100-thousand-dollar reward for information leading to an arrest concerning a noose found at a worksite on the Facebook Data Center property in Altoona. The F-B-I and Department of Justice are working with Altoona police on the investigation. The noose was found June 19th. Investigators say they are still conducting interviews. North America’s Building Trades Union and the Central Iowa Building and Construction Trades Council say their reward is available until September 1st.