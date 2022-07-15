(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man who already is facing life in federal prison got more time tacked onto his sentence for attacking police officers in an unrelated case. Thirty-one-year-old Nathan Nosley of Montezuma pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a firearm. Court information shows officers were attempting to arrest him in 2020 and he pulled a loaded gun from his waistband. Officers were able to get the gun away from him -- but Nosley bit one of them in the process -- drawing blood. He was sentenced to 93 months in prison on that charge. Nosley was previously sentenced to 140 years in prison after being convicted in a child pornography case when he lived in Cedar Rapids.
(Battle Creek, IA) -- We now know what caused an explosion at an Ida County residence on July Sixth. An investigation by the Fire Marshal and the Ida County Sheriff’s Department determined that the blast at a home near Battle Creek was caused by an underground gas leak in the liquid propane line. The explosion injured three people who were inside the home at the time. No updates are available on the condition of those victims.
(Walnut, IA) -- One person was killed when an Iowa Interstate Railroad train struck a semi-tractor trailer hauling grain in western Iowa. The collision occurred Wednesday afternoon south of Walnut around 2:40 P-M. Authorities say the driver of the semi, 54-year-old Ronaldo Huntoon of Council Bluffs died in the crash. The train dragged the semi nearly 150 yards and caused the truck to catch on fire. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said the railroad crossing lights and bells were working before and after the crash. No one on the train was hurt.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A University of Iowa study finds businesses that take public stands on political issues may drive away potential job applicants who don’t share the same views. Chad Van Iddekinge (EYE-dah-king), a U-I professor of management and entrepreneurship, says when a corporation makes a statement on topics ranging from abortion to gun control, “it can affect the quality and the type of applicants that express interest in an organization.” With “Help Wanted” signs hanging in so many windows, companies may have to walk a fine line on social issues. Van Iddekinge also says organization that publicize their political beliefs will tend to attract people who share those beliefs and result in a more “homogenous organization.”