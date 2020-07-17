(Des Moines, IA) -- A report prepared for the White House Cornavirus Task Force suggests Iowa is among 18 states where rising infection rates should prompt new restrictions. The internal documents were first obtained by The Center for Public Integrity. Five Iowa counties are in what the analysis refers to as a "red zone" where 10 percent or more of those undergoing testing are confirmed to have the virus. Those counties are Sioux, Osceola, Webster, Franklin and Clarke Counties. The recommendation is that bars and gyms be closed in those counties and social gatherings be limited to 10 or fewer people. The report uses the phrase "yellow zone" to describe the spread of COVID in 42 other Iowa counties. The recommendation is that face coverings be required in public places in the zed and yellow zone areas -- which cover 47 of Iowa's 99 counties. Governor Kim Reynolds has called on Iowans to "do the right thing" and voluntarily wear masks.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa’s Secretary of State will ask the Iowa Legislative Council for permission to mail absentee ballot request forms to every active Iowa voter. Secretary of State Paul Pate mailed the forms to voters before the June Primary, encouraging Iowans to vote-from-home during the pandemic rather than risk standing in line at a polling place. There was record participation in the primary and about 80 percent voted early. Ten days later, the Republican-led legislature voted to force Pate to seek approval from the Legislative Council if he planned a similar mailing in the future. Pate, in a document for the Council's meeting at 4:30 this (Friday) afternoon, says he'll use federal "Help America Vote" money to cover the cost of the mailing. Some county auditors said they could not afford that cost.
(Sioux City, IA) -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City has announced it will no longer deliver babies starting September 1st. MercyOne and its board of directors say the decision comes after reviewing all services and says the move will allow the hospital to expand other services and programs not offered elsewhere in the region. Spokeswoman Jenna Rehnstrom (REN-strum) says those in the obstetrics department can move to other departments, or have the option of working at another MercyOne facility. A spokeswoman for Sioux City’s other hospital -- St. Lukes-- says they are ready and able to care for the additional moms and babies.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Protests, rioting and unrest have resulted in rapidly increasing gun sales and permits in Iowa. The state Department of Public Safety reports it handled seven thousand newly-issued gun permits in June. Between January 1st and June 30th, Iowa law enforcement agencies report they issued 45 percent more nonprofessional permits to carry a firearm than they did in 2019 due the same time period. For comparison, the state issued eight-thousand-seven permits last month, compared to just over 23 hundred in the same month last year.