(UNDATED) -- With inflation at its highest rate since 1981, financial counselors in Iowa are hearing from more families who are worried about their household budgets. Emily Bezdicek is a HUD-certified financial and housing counselor with Catholic Charities. She suggests the best way to combat inflation is to have a complete understanding of the family budget and how it compares to spending. Bezdicek says it can be difficult for some people to step up and admit they need help making ends meet. Food prices are up more than 10 percent from last year, used vehicle prices are up over 15 percent, and energy costs are up 30 percent.
(Johnston, IA) -- Peak tornado season in Iowa usually runs from early April through the end of June -- but Iowans are being warned to stay vigilant even though the season is officially over. Meteorologist Mike Fowl (FOLE), at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says March and April were “very active,” with 28 tornadoes reported.” That includes the March Fifth outbreak that saw 15 tornadoes hit Iowa, including the E-F-4 that killed several people in Winterset and damaged or destroyed more than 50 homes. Fowl (FOLE) says no tornadoes have touched down anywhere in Iowa since April 12th, but he also says they can strike at any time of day and on any day of the year.
(Sioux Center, IA) -- Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra had some political star power at his second annual family picnic fundraiser. Former U-N Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley stumped for Feenstra at Thursday’s event in Sioux Center, saying it’s important to win Republican majorities in the U-S House and Senate and in the 36 governor races across the country. She described Feenstra as “normal,” and said, “we really need normal people in D-C.” Haley criticized the Biden Administration policies she says have put a strain on Americans, including high inflation and gas prices. Congressman Feenstra will face Democrat Ryan Melton of Nevada in November.
(Shenandoah, IA) -- Iowans are encouraged to attend next week’s funeral for a World War Two veteran who’s only living relative is on the East Coast. Hugh Bell of Shenandoah died June Second at age 98. Bell’s only relative is a nephew in Warwick, Rhode Island, so Iowa Funeral Directors Association manager Taylor Teags wants as many people as possible at Bell’s funeral. Bell was drafted into the Army in 1943, earned his pilot’s wings and an officer’s commission in 1944, and trained pilots in the A-20 and A-26 light bombers. The graveside service for Bell will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery at Eleven A-M on July Eighth and will include military honors conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard.